GDPR EMAIL COPY

Hi Jesper,



The reason I am contacting you is based on your experience and interested in B2B Sales, with the latest move to investments in this area, I am contacting you based on a mutual interest. If I do not hear back I will follow up again, if you don't want me to follow up please click GDPR Opt-out in the bottom of the email.



Oliver to make it short we are specialized in GDPR approved data and we are the first "Intent Driven Marketing Automation Platform" in the world. We learned that growing SaaS companies is hard when you are setting up an outbound team and your team cant measure intent on their leads. Intent driven automation has shown increase in email replies by 8X and 6X increase in leads compared to traditional outbound, Don't let sales work in blindness, give them the option to work on leads that has real intent to buy.

Oliver love to discuss how we can work with Rocket Internet to help your portfolio companies.

Attached is our ROI calculator where you can see the difference on how Intent Driven automation is increasing revenue, i would dare to say it is risk free to get started.

Do you have time to discuss one of the next days, or can you put me in front of the person that can make this decision for a POC?