GDPR EMAIL COPY

Great GDPR email templates to use under GDPR
Hi Jesper,
The reason I am contacting you is based on your experience and interested in B2B Sales, with the latest move to investments in this area, I am contacting you based on a mutual interest. If I do not hear back I will follow up again, if you don't want me to follow up please click GDPR Opt-out in the bottom of the email.
Oliver to make it short we are specialized in GDPR approved data and we are the first "Intent Driven Marketing Automation Platform" in the world. We learned that growing SaaS companies is hard when you are setting up an outbound team and your team cant measure intent on their leads. Intent driven automation has shown increase in email replies by 8X and 6X increase in leads compared to traditional outbound, Don't let sales work in blindness, give them the option to work on leads that has real intent to buy.
Oliver love to discuss how we can work with Rocket Internet to help your portfolio companies.
Attached is our ROI calculator where you can see the difference on how Intent Driven automation is increasing revenue, i would dare to say it is risk free to get started.
Do you have time to discuss one of the next days, or can you put me in front of the person that can make this decision for a POC?
Hi Oliver,
We are reaching out to you to inform that in order for us to followup with product announcements, news that make the experience using Salestools better on a daily basis, we need you to opt in again.
Please click here to confirm you are opted in.
We appriciate your business and in accordance to GDPR we simply need you yo opt-in again as your are based out of Europe. If you choose not to opt-in you will not hear from us again.
Hi Oliver,
Under GDPR i will like to inform you that you in case you do not pay your outstanding bill, we will forward your personal data to a debt collection agency, that will contact you. If you do not wish us to do so, please pay the outstanding debt by clicking on this link.
We made a number of attempts to contact you and this is a friendly reminder that if you do not pay the bill within 5 business days, your data will be transfered to a debt collection partner and you will loose access to the service.
Hi Oliver,
The understand that you request to be forgotten, which we off course comply with as long as you can prove you are an EU resident. Please use the following link to fill out the needed information to be forgotten and remove all your personal data. Please Click here
I want to point out after you have filled out the form we strive to delete your information upon all data you provided is sufficient to prove the resicency and based on that our process to delete your data is up to 4 weeks. You will receive an email when it is completed.
Best
Legal at company x
Hi Oliver,
I am following up as i never heard back from you, in my past email i informed you that i would followup. I'd love todicuss {{TOPIC}}.
Oliver I originally got in touch with you about GDPR approved data and we are the first "Intent Driven Marketing Automation Platform" in the world.
Can we jump on a call {{date}}?
Hi Oliver,
Dear {{name}}, thank you for reaching out to {{your company name}}, Below is the outline of what data we have and how we process it on you.
We store your First and Last name to know who you are, to have a profile of you as a customer.
Your email, phone number and adress is also stored to identify you for legal tax reasons as a customer.
Finally your card details is not stored by us but with a PCI compliant partner Stripe.
That is the data we have on you and how we use it.
Thank you for signing up for {{your company name}}, in order for us to keep you updated on new product features etc. I like you to confirm we can contact you by email in accordance to the new GDPR laws.
Please click here to confirm.
If you choose not to opt-in, we will not be able to inform you about new releases and get in contact with you as a customer by email.
If you forgot to press opt-in in this email there will come 2 more emails to followup over the next 14 days. You can always opt-out in the bottom of this email to avoid further contact.
This is a reminder to opt-in, so that we can keep you updated about new product features for {{product/company name}}. We need this in accordance to the GDPR laws.
Please click here to confirm.
If you choose not to opt-in, we will not be able to inform you about new releases and get in contact with you as a customer by email.
If you forgot to press opt-in in this email there will come 2 more emails to followup over the next 7 days. You can always opt-out in the bottom of this email to avoid further contact.
This is our final reminder for you to opt-in, so that we can keep you updated about new product features for {{product/company name}}. We need this in accordance to the GDPR laws.
Please click here to confirm.
If you choose not to opt-in, we will not be able to inform you about new releases and get in contact with you as a customer by email.
This was our last attempt, feel free to reply if you have questions.